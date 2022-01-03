Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Score Deals Up to 85% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for new pieces to upgrade your living space in the new year? We've got a sale that you don't want to miss. Nordstrom Rack's Home Sale is on, and you can score additional savings on already reduced prices.

Anyone here a fan of Barefoot Dreams? Their Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket, which is originally $120, is on sale today for just $52. You can even snag the CozyChic Rib Trim Throw for just $45. Those prices just can't be beat! We even found amazing deals on bedding for 85% off.

The sale runs from now until Jan. 24, but we don't recommend waiting until the very last minute to shop. Stock is limited and you don't want to miss out on an amazing deal.

From luxe blankets to fuzzy pillows, chic planters to makeup organizers, we've rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Home Sale. Check those out below.