Billie Eilish's Secret Week With Red Hair May Be Her Boldest Look Yet

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

Just when you thought the party's over, Billie Eilish surprises again.

On Jan. 3, the 2022 Grammy nominee found herself looking back on 2021 when she asked her followers to name a date. Once given a specific day, she would share a photo or video captured within those 24 hours.

While some stuck to major holidays like Halloween, one follower chose Nov. 22. As it turns out, Billie was undergoing a hair transformation fans didn't know about—until now.

"Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote while showcasing her style from the salon. Although Billie eventually decided on brunette locks, fans were shook by the chic style that was almost kept a secret.

While followers are loving her darker hair, many can't forget Billie's blond phase. In an interview with Vanity Fair back in December, the artist said the hair color helped make her feel more like herself in public.