Okay, Honey! See Gorgeous Trailer for New Netflix Series Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Yasss, honey!

Can you believe? Jonathan Van Ness' podcast is turning into a Netflix series and we're absolutely here for it. The Queer Eye star's all-new series, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, which premieres Jan. 28, will explore all kinds of topics and questions that make Jonathan curious.

On Jan. 4, the streamer released a sneak peek at the upcoming series, and it looks, in one word, gorgeous. "I've got burning questions and I need answers," JVN says in the trailer. "Why is hair so major? Am I dependent on snacks? Are bugs gorgeous or gross? Are wigs about just wanting to be something different?"

From dressing in construction gear, to figure skating and eating crickets, there is a lot to look forward to. "I'm going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more, of opening my mind, learning new perspectives, and I've got a lot to learn."