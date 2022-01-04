Meet Clayton Echard's First Impression Rose Recipient: 4 Things to Know About Her

Clayton Echard met over 20 women on the season premiere of The Bachelor and they all made a lasting first impression.
There was Jill, who gave Clayton an urn filled with her "exes' ashes;" Kira, the lingerie-clad doctor; and Hunter, the snake whisperer. Those three ladies went above and beyond with their limo exits, but it seems that their efforts weren't enough to clutch the prized first impression rose.
"I have a connection with so many of these women," Clayton told the Bachelor camera. "This one particular person just really kind of stopped me in my tracks."
Clayton was, as we soon learned, referring to Teddi Wright, who is a 24-year-old nurse, according to her Bachelor bio. She exited the limo in a little black dress with her natural curls on full display. "So my name is Teddi," she told Clayton during their first meeting, "like a teddy bear. And I heard that you are the big teddy bear... Hopefully soon, I'll be your teddy bear."
During her one-on-one time with Clayton, Teddi revealed that, out of all of Michelle Young's contestants, she hoped he would be named the Bachelor—and he was! After this admission, the pair shared a sweet smooch.
But those few minutes of footage wasn't enough to really get to know Teddi, so we conducted our own investigation to learn more about the contestant. Scroll on to see what we found out!
She graduated from Biola University:
The 24-year-old attended Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. which isn't too far from her hometown of Highland. According to the school's athletic department, Teddi was a sprinter for the track and field team, taking home first in the women's triple jump at the Golden State Athletic Conference championships.
She is a registered nurse:
In February 2020, Teddi announced that she passed the NCLEX, making her a registered nurse in the state of California. She wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her celebrating, "Will only answer to 'Teddi Wright RN, BSN' from now on #registerednurse."
During nursing school she expressed gratitude for the people she met in her classes: "Thankful for the friendships nursing has given me and daily reminders that we don't need to compete with one another, God already has each of our blessings set aside. Wanting to lift each other up is not going to make us fall below but instead gonna let us rise higher with our best friends!!"
She's a family oriented person:
One glance at Teddi's Instagram page and it's obvious that she's close to her brother and sister.
She calls big sister Kayla Jo Diggs her BFF and gave a speech at her wedding. According to her Instagram post, that speech was pretty important, as she later shared with her followers, "Remember that time I gave a toast at my sister's wedding telling everyone to pray that her & darnel would conceive a child that night??? Well... IT WORKED!!! My bff is havin a baby & I couldn't be happier."
And she's just as loud when it comes to supporting her brother. In 2019, she shared a photo of herself at his basketball game, captioning the pic, "'I'll only take a pic with you if you promise not to yell & embarrass me like you did at the last game' #oops —he just made his school's basketball team so get ready for more yelling chi chi!!"
She's a California girl at heart:
When the 24-year-old nurse isn't at the hospital, she's rocking a bikini on the beach. She frequently shares pictures of her tanning or lounging on the sand, because, as she wrote in 2018, she "will never get tired of sunsets on the beach."
For more of Teddi on The Bachelor, catch the dating show when it airs Monday nights on ABC.