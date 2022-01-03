Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Her and Jason Statham's Son

Watch : Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's mini-me is growing up fast (but not-so furious).

On Jan. 3, the 34-year-old supermodel gave fans a glimpse of how her family rang in the new year with a series of photos featuring Jack, her 4-year-old son with the Hobbs & Shaw star, enjoying an outdoor adventure.

Several of the pictures, which were shared to Rosie's Instagram, showed the tiny tot bundled up in a puffy coat looking out onto a foggy field with binoculars. In another adorable snapshot, little Jack was seen looking out the window of a helicopter.

"Here's looking at you 2022!" Rosie wrote in the caption. "Wishing everyone a very happy new year!"

Rosie certainly has a lot to look forward to in the new year. In addition to making more memories with Jack, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress is also expecting her second child with Jason, 54.