Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Her and Jason Statham's Son

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spent some quality time with her 4-year-old son, Jack, as she and Jason Statham prepare to welcome their second child together. See how the family rang in the new year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's mini-me is growing up fast (but not-so furious).

On Jan. 3, the 34-year-old supermodel gave fans a glimpse of how her family rang in the new year with a series of photos featuring Jack, her 4-year-old son with the Hobbs & Shaw star, enjoying an outdoor adventure.

Several of the pictures, which were shared to Rosie's Instagram, showed the tiny tot bundled up in a puffy coat looking out onto a foggy field with binoculars. In another adorable snapshot, little Jack was seen looking out the window of a helicopter.

"Here's looking at you 2022!" Rosie wrote in the caption. "Wishing everyone a very happy new year!"

Rosie certainly has a lot to look forward to in the new year. In addition to making more memories with Jack, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress is also expecting her second child with Jason, 54.

The soon-to-be mom of two announced her pregnancy in August, posting several selfies that showed off her growing baby bump. She wrote at the time, "Taaa daahhh!! #round2."

Since then, Rosie has continued to document her growing belly—and her überchic maternity style—on social media. On Dec. 23, she captioned an Instagram slideshow of some her winter outfits: "Bump n' go."

Rosie and Jason first met at party in London in 2009. The pair confirmed their engagement in 2016 while walking the red carpet at that year's Golden Globes.

Although Rosie has expressed in the past that marriage was "not a huge priority" for the couple, she told fans in an Instagram Q&A in 2020 that she "would love" to expand her family.

The Rose Inc founder added, "We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment."

