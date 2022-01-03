Meghan King Claps Back at Critic Advising Her to Get Off Social Media After Breakup

It's Meghan King's year and she'll clap back if she wants to.
On Jan. 3, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star—who made headlines in December when her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens ended after just two months—took to Instagram, where she documented an early morning yoga session.
"Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022," she wrote to her followers. "It's gonna be ok. We will do this even if we look or feel silly at times and even if the world is watching. We are I. This together. I love you."
The comments section quickly began to fill up with followers wishing the former Bravo star a happy new year. Others couldn't help but notice a few unkind comments.
"So many people made so many mean comments towards you," one follower wrote. "In 2022, work on being KIND folks. We are all doing our best to figure this thing called life out. Wishing you and your family all the best Meghan."
One user responded, "Except she is trying to figure out for likes…she needs to heal and get off social media."
Meghan saw the discussion and couldn't stay quiet. "How about I decide what's good for me and you follow along or don't?" she responded.
The lifestyle blogger confirmed her breakup on Dec. 27, and although details surrounding the split remain private, Meghan made it clear that distance wasn't a factor.
"Cuffe lived with me. We didn't have any distance," Meghan said in a statement to E! News. "We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."
Back in October, Meghan and Cuffe tied the knot at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were some of the family members in attendance.
After the split, Meghan has vowed to "mom the s--t" out of 2022 while raising Aspen, 4, and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
"I feel the energy of 2022 invigorating my soul, and I'm so ready to start a new year," she said.