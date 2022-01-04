Milo Ventimiglia's Praise for This Is Us Wife Mandy Moore Will Have You Crying

Watch : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Jack Serenades Rebecca

Their love has always been worth it.

Ahead of This Is Us' sixth and final season, which kicks off tonight, Jan. 4, Milo Ventimiglia reflected on playing the Pearson patriarch alongside TV wife Mandy Moore. And, as he exclusively told E! News, he and Mandy are just as much a unit off-screen as they are on-screen.

"I remember saying to her that I'm not going to be happy unless you're happy," he shared. "That's been the consistent thread for Mandy and I, we both just invest so much. We communicate so much."

Viewers were first introduced to the charming and grounded Jack Pearson and his loving wife, Rebecca, in the first episode of This Is Us, which debuted on Sept. 20, 2016, to some 10 million viewers. Before long, viewers turned into This Is Us fans, who couldn't love Jack and Rebecca's relationship more.

And while viewers were falling for Jack and Rebecca on-screen, Milo revealed that he became a huge Mandy fan off-screen.