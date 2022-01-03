Betty WhiteBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Celebs Are Putting a Bow on Everything & We're Here for It

Go big or go home with this season's hottest accessory!

By Emily Spain Jan 03, 2022
E-Comm: Celeb Bow TrendGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The exaggerated bow trend has been slowly creeping up on us since Bridgerton aired in December 2020. Since then, bows have taken centerstage in other shows like Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Moschino's SS 2022 runway show and countless red carpets—and the trend is still gaining momentum. Just look at stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Collins or Sydney Sweeney who've recently rocked fashionable bow ensembles.

While the trend isn't for everyone, it's super affordable. From hair bows to bow-adorned shoes, dresses and tops, there are countless ways to rock the trend. Plus, if your mom is as adamant as ours about saving ribbon from the holidays, you can go crazy in her wrap supply and score a few free  bows to elevate your outfits.

If you haven't rocked a bow since elementary school or cheer camp, we rounded up 13 bow-centric finds you can add to your winter wardrobe. Scroll below for our picks!

read
Retro Sneakers Are the Latest Trend It Girls Have Claimed

Large Hair Bow Clip (2-Piece)

Bad hair day? Put on one of these bow clips and you'll look so chic!

$10
Amazon

Jet Leopard Button Hole Glove with Bow

How cute are these gloves?! They're perfect for cold days when you still want to feel fashionable while braving the elements.

$165
$99
Lele Sadoughi

Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump

Also available in black and silver metallic, these pumps will get you so many compliments! 

$60
DSW

Alber Open Back Sweater

Casual in the front, party in the back! This knit sweater has a fun bow detail on the back to elevate any outfit.

$228
Reformation

Bowknot Velvet Elastics Hair Bands (6-Pieces)

Get six adorable velvet bow scrunchies for only $11 in the dreamiest hues!

$11
Amazon

River Island Rhinestone Trim Bow Front Mini Skirt in Black

Looking for an outfit that will wow on your next night out? Look no further than this skirt.

$100
ASOS

Jet Shirley Wide Ribbon Headband

When in doubt, put on a sparkly headband like this one from Lele Sadoughi!

$55
Lele Sadoughi

Bow Tie Tube Top

Available in five bold colors, this bow tube top will take any outfit from drab to fab!

$130
Anthropologie

Sam Edelman Bow Strapless Minidress

Bring the drama to any party with this bow-centric strapless mini!

$128
Nordstrom

Two-Pack Velvet Bow Hair Elastic

These velvet bow hair ties will make any ponytail that much better. Plus, score an extra 30% off with code BYE2021!

$19
$15
Madewell

River Island Shoulder Bow Long Sleeve Minidress

This très chic dress will make you the belle of any ball! 

$140
Nordstrom

Lovers and Friends Banks Mini Dress

It's no surprise this mini dress is selling out quick! Between the colors, bows and puff sleeves, it's everything you could want in a dress.

$238
Revolve

Topshop Pleated Bow Hair Scrunchie in Pale Pink

This pleated hair bow is the perfect feminine addition to a casual or fancy outfit.

$19
ASOS

Ready for more stylish must-haves? Check out Cardi B's new Reebok collection!

