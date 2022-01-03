Andy Cohen Admits He "Really" Regrets This "Stupid and Drunk" New Year's Eve Diss

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals How He Weeds Out the WRONG Guy

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Andy Cohen made headlines over the weekend while co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with pal Anderson Cooper. As Cohen noted in a Jan. 1 Instagram post, "I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too."

During the broadcast, the Bravo mogul had social media buzzing over his comments about former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as Mark Zuckerberg. However, as Cohen revealed on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, Jan. 3, there's one comment he "really" regrets making during the show.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said of Seacrest, who hosted the ABC broadcast. "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."