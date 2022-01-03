Betty WhiteBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Andy Cohen Admits He "Really" Regrets This "Stupid and Drunk" New Year's Eve Diss

After making headlines for his New Year's Eve co-hosting gig alongside Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen is sharing the one comment he "really" regrets.

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Andy Cohen made headlines over the weekend while co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with pal Anderson Cooper. As Cohen noted in a Jan. 1 Instagram post, "I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too."

During the broadcast, the Bravo mogul had social media buzzing over his comments about former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as Mark Zuckerberg. However, as Cohen revealed on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, Jan. 3, there's one comment he "really" regrets making during the show.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said of Seacrest, who hosted the ABC broadcast. "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

"And it was, it was, I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have, and I, I, I felt bad about that," he continued. "So that is the only thing. It's the only thing."

While Journey was performing during ABC's broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, also in Times Square, Cohen made a comment to CNN viewers about the smoke coming from "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us." He added, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

On his radio show Monday, Cohen noted the headlines stemming from his comments are the real "problem." 

"The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest," he said. "I'm like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean?"

Seacrest has not publicly addressed Cohen's comments. E! News has reached out to his rep.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

