Cher Explains Why Women Need to Push the Envelope

We included these products chosen by Cher because we think you'll like her picks. Cher is a paid spokesperson for Ugg. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I had the opportunity to talk to Cher about the UGG "FEEL ___" campaign, I was shocked when the first words out of her mouth were about me (of all people). She said, "I am so excited to talk to you. I am really excited because back in the day, I never got to talk to women. Very very few people who interviewed me were women. I mean, there were women, but they were not in the majority."

The icon recalled, "Through history, we've had to fight for everything that we have gotten and it never came easy. There were no women executives in music. You were supposed to sing and then someone patted you on the head and then you went and sat down." Of course, some positive changes have been made, but there's still so much work to go, with Cher advising, "You have to push the envelope and that's so cliche, but you have to. When men are forceful or know what they want, they're respected and viewed as 'tough.' When women are not even pushing it, but just say 'I can't do this. I'm not comfortable with that,' then they're thought of as a 'bitch,' when that isn't the case."

Cher reflected on her success, shared invaluable advice, and she dished on her UGG campaign in an exclusive interview with E! News.