You'll Swoon After Seeing Kristen Bell's Sweet Message to "Dad Beast" Dax Shepard

In honor of Dax Shepard’s birthday, Kristen Bell shared a beautiful message on Instagram dedicated to her husband: “Growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined."

By Kisha Forde Jan 03, 2022 8:36 PM
For Kristen Bell, the good place is wherever Dax Shepard is. 
 
And no further proof is needed than Kristen's latest social media post dedicated to her other half. The Bless This Mess actor celebrated his 47th birthday on Jan. 2 and in his honor, the actress, 41, shared a few photos and videos of the couple—who have been married for eight years and have two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7—to Instagram.
 
"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," the Good Place actress captioned her post on the big day. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud."
 
Kristen's sweet series of snaps included candid photos of the pair hanging out, Dax spending quality time with the couple's two daughters and hilarious videos of the comedian during his off time.

Kristen may be the queen of birthday tributes, but Dax is no slouch.

"Happy Birthday Cowgirl," he captioned a photo of Kristen donning a cowboy hat in July. "Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here's wishing you another 100 years in the saddle."
 
And since we can't get enough of this heartwarming duo, take a look at their love over the years…

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Who Is This?

"Who is this sparkly creature?'" Dax recalled thinking when he met Kristen at a friend's birthday dinner in 2007. After running into each other again two weeks later at a hockey game they decided to accept fate and start dating.  

Instagram
Opposites Attract

The old saying rings true for this couple, who both had doubts to go along with the butterflies early on. Dax said his playboy past didn't go unnoticed by "good girl" Kristen, who told Good Housekeeping, "We're the Paula Abdul video 'Opposites Attract' personified."

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Engagement

The two got engaged in late 2009 while co-starring in When In Rome together. They weren't immune to the romance of the Italian city and just like in their movie, the couple fell under a real life love spell. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Snuggling Sweethearts

In an interview about her relationship with Dax in 2010, Kristen shared,"A snuggle party can fix anything—it's true." 

YouTube
The Wedding

The couple got married in a simple ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013 after announcing their plans to wed on Twitter earlier in the year. Their choice to forego an extravagant wedding made their love story even more romantic to fans. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Next Comes the Baby Carriage

Bell gave birth to their first child, a girl they named Lincoln, in March 2013. Fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy, Kristen quipped, "I would really like to see the aftermath of the first person who tries to take a picture of Lincoln."

Parents of Two

In December 2014 the couple had their second daughter, Delta, and later that year both parents were shown enjoying the exhausting life of parenting toddlers in an adorable series of commercials for Samsung appliances. 

The Plot Twist

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in May 2015 Kristen shared that she and her hubby attend couples counseling when they need to work through an issue saying, "Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about." 

Instagram
Instagram Official

Kristen Bell finally joined Instagram in 2016 and inaugurated her account with a closeup of her and her husband sharing a kiss. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Happily Ever After

The two looked just as in love as ever at the premiere of Dax's new movie Chips in March 2017.

Instagram
Happy Fourth!

They two celebrated the 2017 Fourth of July holiday in style.

Instagram
Keepin' It Real

The pair continues to prove that they're just like any other couple. They openly share that they go to marriage counseling and sometimes fight. However what remains constant is their respect for each other. Kristen shared her marriage advice on Instagram writing, "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do. Rejoice in what makes the other person happy and allow them their individual interests."

Instagram
Humor Is Key

A couple that isn't afraid to be silly together is a couple that stays together. The pair often shares hilarious shots on social media including when they dressed up for a Peaky Blinders themed birthday party. Of course, they killed it.

