Weasley Twin Oliver Phelps Confirms Another Hilarious Editing Mistake in Harry Potter Reunion

It's not just the Weasley twins who have jokes.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, Harry Potter actor Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the beloved film franchise, confirmed that the HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, misidentified him as his twin brother, James Phelps.

"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he shared on Instagram next to a screenshot of the mistake. But there were no hard feelings, as he added, "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it."

Also getting a kick out of the editing blunder, Tom Felton, who played villain Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, commented, "It was my doing. #weaslebee #returntohogwarts"

Matthew Lewis, who played Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom, weighed in by calling the mix-up "legit hilarious." We hope the editors aren't being too hard on themselves right now, as the prank-loving Weasley twins often pretended to be one another.