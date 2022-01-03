RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Mary Cosby's Racially-Charged Comments to Jennie Nguyen

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

New year, same shocking antics.

During the Jan. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby came under fire for racially insensitive comments she had made in the previous episode about co-star Jennie Nguyen's facial features. Jennie confronted Mary about the references to her "slanted eyes," to which Mary replied, "I didn't mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it's a compliment."

In the previous episode, Mary also referenced Jennie's skin tone, calling it "yellow," and on the Jan. 2 episode imitated the Vietnamese-American's accent.

Jennie explained, "You're an adult, take some responsibility. Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words."

Eventually, Mary apologized, saying, "I will never walk down that road. I apologize."

However, Bravo fans took to social media to call out Mary's friend and fellow cast member Meredith Marks for not intervening.