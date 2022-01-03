RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Mary Cosby's Racially-Charged Comments to Jennie Nguyen

New year, same shocking antics.
During the Jan. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby came under fire for racially insensitive comments she had made in the previous episode about co-star Jennie Nguyen's facial features. Jennie confronted Mary about the references to her "slanted eyes," to which Mary replied, "I didn't mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it's a compliment."
In the previous episode, Mary also referenced Jennie's skin tone, calling it "yellow," and on the Jan. 2 episode imitated the Vietnamese-American's accent.
Jennie explained, "You're an adult, take some responsibility. Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words."
Eventually, Mary apologized, saying, "I will never walk down that road. I apologize."
However, Bravo fans took to social media to call out Mary's friend and fellow cast member Meredith Marks for not intervening.
Meredith later tweeted, "It's not ok to imitate someone's accent," and added, "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient #rhoslc."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge The Real Housewives on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)