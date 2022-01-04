The Bachelor Premiere: Clayton Echard Sees 2 Women Go Home Before the Rose Ceremony

Watch : Why "Bachelor" Clayton Echard Can't Rate His Season's Drama

Every season, the host of The Bachelor says it's the "most dramatic" yet, but will Clayton Echard's actually be that dramatic?

Well, if the first episode is any indication, he's off to a good start. In the premiere, the 28-year-old reality star saw two women go home before he could even hand out the first impression rose.

The first lady to get packing was Salley Carson, who decided to leave after realizing she wasn't ready for this journey. Specifically, the 26-year-old spinal surgery robot operator explained that filming for The Bachelor fell amid what was supposed to be her wedding day.

"I just kept looking at the clock and, you know, thinking," she told Clayton, "'This is when I should be walking down the aisle. This is when I should be having my first dance.' I thought I was ready to do something like this, and I don't know if my heart is ready."

While Clayton tried to convince Salley to stay, even offering her a rose, she chose to walk away from the show. A source told British tabloid The Sun that Salley ended things after alleged cheating on her fiancé's part.