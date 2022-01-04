The Bachelor Premiere: Clayton Echard Sees 2 Women Go Home Before the Rose Ceremony

Every season, the host of The Bachelor says it's the "most dramatic" yet, but will Clayton Echard's actually be that dramatic?
Well, if the first episode is any indication, he's off to a good start. In the premiere, the 28-year-old reality star saw two women go home before he could even hand out the first impression rose.
The first lady to get packing was Salley Carson, who decided to leave after realizing she wasn't ready for this journey. Specifically, the 26-year-old spinal surgery robot operator explained that filming for The Bachelor fell amid what was supposed to be her wedding day.
"I just kept looking at the clock and, you know, thinking," she told Clayton, "'This is when I should be walking down the aisle. This is when I should be having my first dance.' I thought I was ready to do something like this, and I don't know if my heart is ready."
While Clayton tried to convince Salley to stay, even offering her a rose, she chose to walk away from the show. A source told British tabloid The Sun that Salley ended things after alleged cheating on her fiancé's part.
The second woman to exit was 28-year-old Claire, who was sent home by Clayton. The spray tan artist wasn't feeling a connection with Clayton, and proceeded to tell everyone this but him. Eventually, the two sat down and talked, resulting in Claire being booted from the competition.
"I was made aware that there was someone in the house that was tearing the whole mood down," he told the remaining contestants. "And after speaking with her, I sent her home. I don't think it's fair to have somebody here that doesn't want to be here."
Of course, it wasn't all bad. Clayton met more than 20 women, some of whom made memorable exits from the limo. Case in point: Samantha arrived in a bubble bath, Kira sashayed up to Clayton in lingerie and a lab coat, and Jill gave him an urn with her ex-boyfriends' ashes.
Then, there's Hunter Haag, 28, who brought a snake with her to the mansion.
As one contestant said, "Hopefully, that's the only snake in the house."
But Hunter and her snake couldn't compare to Teddi Wright, a kind-hearted registered nurse that caught Clayton's attention from the start. Clayton gave the 24-year-old nurse his first impression rose, making Teddi a target of the other contestants' envy.
To see who else is vying for Clayton's affections, check out the pictures here!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.