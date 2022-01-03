Lamar Odom Compares Social Media to "Lethal Drug" After 2019 Interview About Taraji P. Henson Resurfaces

Lamar Odom says he's "continuing to choose the high road" after a clip from an old interview emerged over the weekend.
In case you missed it, in 2019, the former Lakers star opened up about his past relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson during an episode of TV One's Uncensored. The Think Like A Man actress, 51, and NBA star, 42, began dating in 2009 after meeting at a party, and subsequently broke up when Lamar, as he explained, "fell in love" with Khloe Kardashian, who he later married.
Fast-forward to this past weekend, when the clip gained traction once again after it resurfaced on both Twitter and Instagram.
On Jan. 2, while tagging a few outlets in his caption alongside a black-and-white photo on Instagram that read, "I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, it's 2022, cut the games!," Lamar wrote, "WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played? Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication. @tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Let's not feed the masses."
"Social media is worse than the most lethal drug," he added. "We have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies. We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword. I'm going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know."
During the 2019 sit-down, Lamar reflected on his short-lived romance with the Academy Award nominee.
"I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away," Lamar explained, noting that he "really, really started liking her." He went on to say, "And I just wish I would've done things differently with her."
"She was a little older than me," he said. "But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman." The former NBA player also admitted that he used "carry her picture" with him while traveling for work and credited Taraji with being one of his biggest inspirations.
"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk," Lamar said. "I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."
Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in September 2009, splitting four years later, in December 2013.