Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $6: Save 50% On PÜR, Clinique, ZitSticka, Skyn Iceland, & Tula

If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from PÜR, Clinique, ZitSticka, Skyn Iceland, and Tula. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out!
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skin Iceland's cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels deliver concentrated doses of highly potent actives to de-puff, tone, cool, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the under eye area. These non-irritating patches are easy to apply and remove. They restore tone and firmness in addition to reducing dark circles.
One Ulta shopper raved, "I am a skincare junkie but I don't often write Ulta reviews. This time I just had to. These patches are some sorta magic. They are not hydrating like traditional patches but I've been extremely tired, stressed out, have lost sleep over the last year and felt there was no turning back the damage done to my under eye area. After 10 min of these patches, I look rested, relaxed, and youthful. My under eye area is brightened and firmed. HUGE difference before and after."
You can also get a 50% discount on the travel-size eye gels.
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. Many shoppers have insisted that these are worth every single penny, with one sharing, "These are the best, they really do work. I love them. Also you can't see them on the skin so great for covering up those big red pimples. I wear mine under makeup, no one has ever noticed. Reduces the appearance of pimple within a night!"
Another urged, "Go buy these. I immediately bought more after trying one one time! I've always been suspicious about pimple patches because how the - do they work? But after trying them when they were on sale, I'm sold!! They literally made a huge uncomfortable red pimple under my chin disappear while I slept. I went to sleep and when I woke up it was gone. Stop what you're doing and buy these right now!!!"
Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel
This acne-clearing gel is the prescription-strength treatment that you need in your arsenal to help clear breakouts and prevent new breakouts from forming. You can use it all over your face or you can apply it as a topical spot treatment. It's formulated with salicylic acid to clear dead skin cells that can contribute to clogged pores, laminaria to prevent oil build up, and witch hazel to get rid of shine and tighten the pores. This product is made without parabens, phthalates, oil, synthetic colors, gluten, and fragrance.
A loyal customer shared, "I have been buying this product in its smaller size for years and finally it is available in a larger size. It's great for spot treatments but now I am using a light layer on my entire face, less eyes, and it seems to clearing my pores and keeping my skin from breaking out. It's a must have in my daily routine."
PÜR 4-In-1 Cloud Cream
This cream can replace many products in your routine. The 4-in-1 product hydrates, soothes, smooths, and primes your skin. It is made with innovative, water-breaking technology that provides a deep hydration to your skin for plump, younger-looking skin. The gel-to-water formula is antioxidant-rich, visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The best part of this cream is that it instantly absorbs into the skin.
"I will lose my mind if PUR discontinues this," an Ulta shopper insisted, elaborating, "Ugh, if they stop making this, I will be upset. I've only been using this for about a week, HOWEVER, in this past week, I have been AMAZED at how great my skin feels in terms of hydration. I also haven't noticed any new breakouts or irritation. And let me tell you, I have tried about 30+ moisturizers from drugstore to high end!! My skin is SO dry and SO sensitive, it makes finding makeup and skincare a true pain in the rear. But this stuff so far seems to be THE ONE!"
It's also on sale in the travel size.
Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer
You can get this for 50% only if you're a Diamond or Platinum shopper. This primer is available in a variety of sheer tints to instantly smooth the appearance of uneven skin and create a radiant base for your makeup or a lit-from-within glow for those makeup-free days. I This formula has skin-blurring properties and "glow particles" to give you that luminosity you've been craving. You'll have that photo filter finish in real life in addition to reducing the appearance of redness. This formula is non-comedogenic and it won't clog your pores.
An Ulta customer said, "First thing first, this product does not make my face break out! It gives it that perfect blur and glow and makes my skin so soft. Would recommend to anyone!" Another gushed, "This is literally the best primer I've ever used. It makes my makeup so clear and smooth and everything picture perfect. Even just concealer if I don't do a full face. It's just different and I love it!"
Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
The Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches help firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Use these once a week to combat the signs of chronic stress; i.e. crow's feet. Each eye patch has densely-packed microneedles that target wrinkles.
One Ulta shopper called this a "holy grail product," gushing, "I suffer from chronic health issue that disturbs my sleep. My eye area is affected the worst. These patches improve the area significantly and I am still de-puffed a week later! They do sting a bit when first put on, much like a strong AHA peel, but nothing that is not tolerable. I also have sensitive eyes, so this may be why. However, it when away in a few minutes and they stayed comfortably in place all night. I am going to keep these around for whenever those rough weeks happen for a quick refresh!"
