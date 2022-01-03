Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Glimpse Inside Their Cozy New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's SLAM DUNK Romance

2022 is off to a great start for lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

The picture perfect couple spent New Year's weekend in a cozy cabin to ring in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," Devin wrote on Instagram, with Kendall posting a series of pics with the caption "My weekend" on Jan. 2.

The wintry escape featured a stunning mountaintop mansion, with wooden lodge-like details and massive fireplaces. Kendall posed near barns and shared videos of the nighttime nature sounds of the surrounding forest.

While the trip was more low key than the Kardashian family holiday celebrations, the getaway perfectly embodied Devin and Kendall's shared love of being laidback.

According to an insider, Kendall "appreciates" that Devin respects her desire for privacy. The source shared in April, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity...She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that."