Meagan Good’s Ex DeVon Franklin Says He’s “Fully in Pain and Peace” Amid Divorce

Watch : Meagan Good Was in a Pop Punk Girl Group 5 Years Ago

Following news of his split from wife Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin is sharing his thoughts on the year ahead.



On New Year's Day, the author opened up to his followers, sharing a tearful photo of himself to Instagram. "I took this picture a few months ago," he captioned the Jan. 1 pic. "I'm not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel."

"I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year," he added. "So often I've come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of ‘I didn't do enough last year' or ‘I'm not enough so I must do…more.' I'm breaking my addiction to the ‘new' and working on being fully committed to what's ‘true.'"