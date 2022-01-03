This Emma Roberts Photo Was Mistaken for Emma Watson in Harry Potter Special

During the reunion special, Watson opened up about landing the role of a lifetime, admitting that she had second thoughts about continuing on as Hermione.

"I think I was scared," Emma told co-star Rupert Grint. "I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point, where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.'"

However, the actress noted that she ultimately decided on her own that she was game, sharing, "No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted you to succeed, and we all genuinely have each other's backs."