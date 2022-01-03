The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Reunite With Her Ex Joe Coleman

Michelle Young celebrated the New Year with a rosy reunion.
It's no secret that The Bachelorette star found love on season 18 of the ABC dating series after getting engaged to contestant Nayte Olukoya. However, Michelle proved she's still friendly with some of her exes from the show.
Taking to Instagram Stories on New Year's Day, the 28-year-old elementary school teacher posted a candid snapshot of her and Nayte hanging out with her ex, Joe Coleman. The trio appeared to be in good spirits, as they all flashed wide smiles and posed together.
Seeing that the newly-engaged couple and Joe live in Minneapolis, Minn., it was only inevitable that they'd all reunite. Just last month, Michelle opened up to E! News about how she's run into Joe since The Bachelorette ended.
"We come from the same basketball community, and Joe and I did not leave on any bad terms," she told us. "Wonderful person, has a good head on his shoulders. And so for that, he wished me and Nayte well. Nayte and Joe talk."
Nayte added, "Joe's a good friend. You make friends on this show. It's an interesting environment with ex-boyfriends. But Rodney is a good friend, Joe is a good friend, and they're coming to visit me in the near future. It's all love."
The couple's reunion with Joe comes less than a month after the Bachelorette finale aired on Dec. 21, in which Michelle gave her final rose to Nayte.
"The very first night I met you," the 27-year-old Texas native told Michelle, as he got down on one knee, "I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto."
He continued, "The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. And I'm standing in front of you right now, and the feelings are the same. I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I've come to love."
Nayte said that he was ready to embark on this next chapter, telling the reality TV star, "I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives... I love you, Michelle."
For her part, Michelle expressed that she had similar feelings.
"I have never felt a love like this before. And I love you with my entire heart," she said. "And don't ever want to think about waking up next to anyone besides you and doing life with anyone besides you. And, at the end, I wanted to be standing in front of my soulmate, and he is definitely standing right in front of me."
The couple is serious about spending forever together, as they both told E! News that their wedding is happening a lot sooner than fans think.
"Summer wedding for sure is what we what we agreed upon and just looking in the near future," Nayte shared, with Michelle adding, "We want warm weather. I'm from Minnesota, he grew up in Winnipeg. You know, cold, snow. It's beautiful, especially around like this time of year, but definitely, for wedding vibes, we would prefer to have the sun shining and no snow on the ground."