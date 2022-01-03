The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Reunite With Her Ex Joe Coleman

Watch : Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal Wedding Plans

Michelle Young celebrated the New Year with a rosy reunion.

It's no secret that The Bachelorette star found love on season 18 of the ABC dating series after getting engaged to contestant Nayte Olukoya. However, Michelle proved she's still friendly with some of her exes from the show.

Taking to Instagram Stories on New Year's Day, the 28-year-old elementary school teacher posted a candid snapshot of her and Nayte hanging out with her ex, Joe Coleman. The trio appeared to be in good spirits, as they all flashed wide smiles and posed together.

Seeing that the newly-engaged couple and Joe live in Minneapolis, Minn., it was only inevitable that they'd all reunite. Just last month, Michelle opened up to E! News about how she's run into Joe since The Bachelorette ended.

"We come from the same basketball community, and Joe and I did not leave on any bad terms," she told us. "Wonderful person, has a good head on his shoulders. And so for that, he wished me and Nayte well. Nayte and Joe talk."