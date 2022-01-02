Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kids Bundle Up for Family New Year's Walk

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Xmas Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are kicking off 2022 with some quality family time.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, the Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram to share two adorable images of her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as they enjoyed the first sunset of the year together at the beach with their blended family.

In the first photo, Travis can be seen hugging Kourtney from behind while holding onto one of her hands as the sun sets behind them.

The couple simultaneously fended off the winter wind chill and maintained their privacy by sporting black masks, with Kourtney opting for a ski mask that covered her entire head and only revealed her eyes.

In the second image, Travis and Kourtney can be seen cuddling up close with two of Kourtney's children—Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—who she shares, along with son Mason, 12, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis can be seen holding Reign in his arms, while Penelope looks away from the camera.