Janet Jackson Discusses Michael Jackson Allegations and Justin Timberlake Scandal in New Documentary

Watch : Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction - New Investigation

In a new documentary, set to premiere later this month, Janet Jackson offers a rare glimpse into her life and struggles.

The upcoming Lifetime project Janet features never-before-seen home videos as well as interviews, including with the singer herself, who talks about dealing with family tragedies, such the death of her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as the child sexual abuse allegations made against him, which he had always denied.

"There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," Janet says in the documentary, according to an extended trailer. The video also shows footage of the King of Pop's Neverland Ranch and him leaving a courthouse with Janet and their mom Katherine Jackson after a day of proceedings in his 2005 child molestation trial. Janet is then asked if the "allegations" affected her, career-wise.

"Yeah," she said. "Guilty by association. I guess that's what they call it, right?"