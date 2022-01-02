Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Goes On Post-Breakup Trip With Emma Hernan and Cindy Crawford

Chrishell Stause has shared a glimpse of her "magical" vacation.
The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star traded in the winter blues for some much-needed sunshine by celebrating her co-star Emma Hernan's birthday and ringing in the New Year on a weeklong vacation in Cabo San Lucas.
On New Year's Eve, Chrishell commemorated her trip by posting a collection of photos on Instagram that see her playing drinking games, posing in bikinis with Emma and feature a few famous friends, including Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber.
"This week has been magical celebrating bdays & a new year! Seriously someone pinch me," Chrishell captioned the photo set. "Happy New Year!!!"
"Awww!!! Couldn't ask for a better bday date than you mi amor!!!" Emma commented. "Now meet me on the beach at midnight to end this year right!!!!!"
Chrishell's star-studded vacation comes less than two weeks after she revealed on Instagram that she and her partner, Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, had split up just five months after they first confirmed they were dating.
"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for," she said. "But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."
The actress and real estate agent continued, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
In January 2021, Chrishell also finalized her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. Later that spring, the actor married actress Sofia Pernas, whom he met while dating Chrishell.
Now, it seems like Chrishell is ready to leave last year's drama in the past and start anew in 2022.
On Dec. 30, she posted an image of herself ringing the Oppenheim Group's golden sales bell and captioned it with a Reba McEntire quote: "Ringing in the new year knowing that the key to being successful in life is having a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone."
She continued, "I hope you all have an amazing 2022! Manifest everything you want for yourself by BELIEVING it. When life closes a door, open it again. It's a door….That's how they work. We've got this! Hope you have an amazing New Year!"