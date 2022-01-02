Princess Eugenie Rings in the New Year With Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son August

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

Two words: Cuteness overload!

Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a closer look at some of her most memorable moments of 2021, including heartwarming photos of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank's baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, the 31-year-old royal posted never-before-seen images the couple spending one-on-one time with their son, now 11 months old.

In one sweet snapshot, the new mom flashed a wide smile as she enjoyed some fresh air with baby August. Another picture showed the mother-son duo on an outdoor walk, while one photo captured a candid moment of Jack carrying their little one when he was a newborn.

In addition, Eugenie also shared adorable selfies of her and her 35-year-old husband, as well pictures of herself with sister Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and a throwback shot of her late grandfather Prince Philip and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.