Princess Eugenie Rings in the New Year With Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son August

Princess Eugenie shared a few memorable moments from 2021 on Instagram, calling it "a year that blessed us with our boy."

By Alyssa Morin Jan 02, 2022 9:10 PMTags
Two words: Cuteness overload!

Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a closer look at some of her most memorable moments of 2021, including heartwarming photos of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank's baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, the 31-year-old royal posted never-before-seen images the couple spending one-on-one time with their son, now 11 months old.

In one sweet snapshot, the new mom flashed a wide smile as she enjoyed some fresh air with baby August. Another picture showed the mother-son duo on an outdoor walk, while one photo captured a candid moment of Jack carrying their little one when he was a newborn.

In addition, Eugenie also shared adorable selfies of her and her 35-year-old husband, as well pictures of herself with sister Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and a throwback shot of her late grandfather Prince Philip and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021," Eugenie captioned her post on Jan. 1. "A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

Next month, the couple will celebrate August's first birthday. When announcing their little one's arrival last year, the pair gushed on Instagram, "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

Take a look at baby August's sweetest photos in our gallery below, including the new pics Eugenie shared to ring in the New Year.

Instagram
Into the Woods

A walk with a view! Princess Eugenie shared this never-before-seen snapshot of her afternoon stroll with her baby boy.

Instagram
Outdoor Adventures

Nothing like getting some fresh air! The new mom was all smiles as she carried her little one around during an outdoor outing.

Instagram
Father-Son Moment

Jack proudly held onto his baby boy in this sweet snap.

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Spring Joy

Eugenie shared this sweet photo of her and August next to a garden display of daffodils for World Environment Day 2021.

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Birthday Girl

After Princess Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23, she gushed on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.. I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Proud Pops

Jack Brooksbank held the newborn close in this adorable photo opp. 

Instagram
Milestones

The royal marked her very first Mother's Day with a sweet message shared on Instagram: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Introducing August

On Feb. 20, Princess Eugenie revealed her son's nameAugust Philip Hawke Brooksbank! The new mom shared on Instagram, "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
What's in a Name?

She said Prince Philip inspired baby August's moniker, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

 

Instagram
He's Here!

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the couple's first child in a statement, which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The message continued, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

