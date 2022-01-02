Hilary Swank Mourns Death of Her Father Stephen With Moving Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hilary Swank is starting 2022 while recovering from a tremendous loss.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed on New Year's Eve that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, died in October. He was 73.

"This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us," Hilary wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with her dad. "I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side."

The Million Dollar Baby actress continued, "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don't miss him."