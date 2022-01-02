Breaking

Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99
Betty WhiteHolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Reflects on Her "Harsh and Punishing" Year

John Mulaney’s estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler, wrote a tribute about how to "cope" with "grief" and "trauma." She noted, "The circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing."

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 02, 2022 12:34 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

According to Anna Marie Tendler, it's been a hard year.

The artist reflected on the challenges and changes of the past several months in a lengthy Instagram post on New Year's Eve. 

Anna, who revealed in May that then-husband John Mulaney "decided to end our marriage," shared how she's coping and healing during a time of "grief" and "trauma" for many. 

She began by discussing the "unfathomable" losses of the last two years, seemingly referring to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that there is no "normal" to go "back" to anymore. 

"My own brain is well acquainted with the elusiveness of hope that materializes in sporadic and ephemeral waves," she shared. "I suppose, in part, this is what it means to live with depression and anxiety."

Anna, 36, believes that "melancholia" is "amplified by circumstance" and "the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing," she said, without mentioning her ex specifically.

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

"I find myself asking, 'when will I feel normal?' but in reality I recognize that the normal from before has expired; 'normal' is an impossibility, there is only 'new,'" wrote Anna, who tied the knot with John in 2014.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

"So how does one digest grief? How do we metabolize trauma, collective and individual?" she went on. "How, precisely, do we sit with, in order to move through? We call our friends; we allow ourselves to laugh. We cry in parked cars. We work; we rest. We throw plates just to watch them break; we make things with our hands. We write, we read, we watch movies. We listen to music. We run, or walk, or sprint, or dance. We ask for help or learn to ask for help. We love or learn to love again." 

The fashion and textile history expert then toasted to "all the things we did this year to cope" and to "all we will do next year to heal."

Anna added, "here we all are, surviving and creating and laughing at tik tok videos. So long 2021. For better or worse I will carry a piece of you with me forever."  

She later shared celebratory photos on her Instagram Story of her New Year's Eve festivities, including a "kiss" at midnight from one adorable dog.  

Meanwhile, her ex John marked the holiday season by spending time with partner Olivia Munn, their newborn son Malcom and her family. Olivia shared photos of her mom making bánh bao (stuffed buns) and called her baby boy "adora-bao."

See more stars celebrating New Year's Eve below.

Trending Stories

1

John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Anna Reflects on Her "Harsh and Punishing" Year

2

The Kardashians Reveal Title of New Hulu Show: Watch the First Teaser

3

20 Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking

Instagram
Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Katie shared the first pic of herself and John "dressing up together."

oliviamunn / Instagram
Olivia Munn

The actress posted a snap of her son, Malcom, while sending her wishes for a a nice New Year.

michelleobama / Instagram
Michelle and Barack Obama

"Happy New Year from me and my boo!" the former first lady shared. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."

 

sarahhyland / Instagram
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Wedding bells might finally be coming for these two. "2022: The one where they finally get married," Sarah joked.

dualipa / Instagram
Dua Lipa

The singer has been enjoying time in St Barths this holiday season.

joeyking / Instagram
Joey King

"Happy f--king new year," the Kissing Booth star said, to which Ashley Green replied, "Same."

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney toasted to 2022 in a silver ensemble and icy dice toy.

oliviaculpo / Instagram
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia noted, "3 years of NYE kisses with you," adding that "time flies" with the NFL star.

torispelling / Instagram
Tori Spelling

"The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies," Tori explained on Instagram of her stay at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in California. She added, "My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"

parishilton / Instagram
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris and her hubby rang in the New Year in the Maldives. "Celebrating the New Year in Paradise with my love!" she wrote. "So excited going in to 2022 as Husband and Wife!"

kimkardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder wrote, "Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health!"

Instagram
Olivia Jade

Olivia had a hilarious message while saying goodbye to 2021.

Instagram
Demi Lovato

Demi was cozy in flannel, writing, "I might even stay up till midnight." 

Instagram
Amelia Gray

Amelia celebrated with a wild photo montage with friends.

Instagram
Halsey

"Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends," wrote the musician, who stunned in a little black dress.

Instagram
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The couple spent NYE in London, where they watched the musical Cabaret on the West End. "It was wonderful and the venue was gorgeous," Chrissy wrote. "now horizontal on the couch looking forward to beautiful things in 2022."

Instagram
Lea Michele

Lea had a "parents night away" for NYE.

Instagram
Kyle Richards

Kyle celebrated with friends Ashlee Simpson, Teddi Mellencamp, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lital Aschkenasy and Chrissy Kurtz. "Bringing in the new year," she wrote, "Such a special night."

Instagram
Giannina Gibelli

The Love Is Blind star donned a white silky dress and long black gloves for NYE.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Happy New Years to fellow party animals ONLY," she wrote.

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin posed in a sparkling dress and strappy heels for the holiday.

Instagram
Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies star posted a pic of herself in a tiara, as she should.

Instagram
Busy Philipps

The Girls5eva actress shared, "Happy. New. Year. To. You."

Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter

The singer marked the end of 2021 with a pic from bed, captioning it, "good night 2021 sleep tight." 

 

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Anna Reflects on Her "Harsh and Punishing" Year

2

The Kardashians Reveal Title of New Hulu Show: Watch the First Teaser

3

20 Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking

4

See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Question About Pete Davidson

5

See Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Photos With Travis Barker & Kids