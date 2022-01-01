Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Rolls the Dice on Risky New Year’s Eve Look

Kourtney Kardashian took the crown for boldest New Year's Eve ensemble, wearing a silver bra top and shorts set and carrying a giant dice accessory. See the style here.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 01, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian ended 2021 with a bang.

The Poosh founder went all out on her final fashion look of the year, donning a silver bustier bra top and high-waisted shorts combo. The sparkling look naturally included some ice—a multi-strand choker with a large cross pendant—and a special dice accessory. 

Clearly, her gamble paid off.

Kourtney, 42, shared photos of herself in the silver ensemble and tossing the giant dice in the air. "2022 the best is yet to come," teased the star, which we can only hope is a reference to her future wedding to Travis Barker.

Her fiancé's daughter, Alabama Barker, commented her approval on the NYE post. "Yesss," she wrote with a flame emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney also revealed a bouquet of red roses and two dishes from private vegan chef Aaron Elliott that helped her end 2021 on a high note. Plus, her Story offered a first look at her family's upcoming Hulu reality show.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

See how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated New Year's Eve 2021 below.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

 

Kourtney was decked out in a silverly ensemble for New Year's Eve.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt's outfit included a giant cross choker, silver bra top and high-waisted metallic shorts. 

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

 "2022 the best is yet to come," she wrote.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Now that's some bling.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star carried a giant, bedazzled dice accessory to complete her look.

CNN/YouTube
Kris Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kris spent some time with granddaughter Stormi on New Year's Eve. "It's very quiet around here. It's just us, just a few of us celebrating," she told Andy Cohen during CNN's broadcast.

CNN/YouTube
Kris Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kris also admitted that Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter saved her from answering an interview question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardsahian. When Stormi wandered into the frame of her Zoom call, Kris remarked, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." 

kimkardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"Happy New Year!" Kim wrote on Instagram along with two glamorous pics. 

kimkardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian

She added, "I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health!"

travisscott / Instagram
Stormi Webster

Travis Scott revealed a sweet photo of 3-year-old daughter Stormi on his Instagram Story on New Year's Day, showing her dressed up in a Gucci visor and coat.

