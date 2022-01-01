The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal Title of New Hulu Show in First Teaser

Watch : Kim Kardashian Faces Twitter WRATH After Spidey Spoiler

Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons, our favorite family is continuing to keep fans in the loop. The Kardashian-Jenners shared a first glimpse into their new reality show on New Year's Eve 2021. The title? The Kardashians.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," Hulu wrote in a new teaser.

The clip showed each of the sisters all dressed up in muted tones for NYE, saying in unison, "Happy New Year, everyone."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner matched in beige blazers; Kourtney Kardashian wore a white corset dress; Kendall Jenner went dark in a chocolately ensemble; Khloe Kardashian looked cozy in a turtleneck and Kylie Jenner cradled her baby bump in a body-hugging tan dress.

She's expecting her second child with Travis Scott this year, after welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018.