Miley Cyrus Perfectly Plays Off Her New Year's Eve Wardrobe Malfunction

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Talk Hosting Live NYE Bash!

We can't stop and we won't stop bowing down to Miley Cyrus.

While hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Friday, Dec. 31, the singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction onstage when her silver chainmail top appeared to break.

She noticed that her top was falling off as she sang "Party in the U.S.A." during the Miami show. "Alright," she said, quickly grabbing the garment to keep covered up. Miley then turned her bare back to the audience, all while continuing to sing like the pro she is.

Miley walked to the back of the stage to fix the broke piece of clothing, and her backup singers kept performing.

When she returned, Miley was wearing a red blazer and went on with she show. She even laughed it off at one point, changing her lyrics to: "Get to the club in my taxi cab / Everybody's definitely looking at me now."