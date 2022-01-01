Breaking

Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99
See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2021

Pop the bubbly! Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade and more stars rang in the New Year with special celebrations. Take a look inside their parties below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 01, 2022 7:04 PMTags
Hello, 2022! 

This year, Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated New Year's Eve by looking back on the ups and downs of 2021 and getting dressed up for festivities with friends and family.

Celebs including Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade, Halsey, Mindy Kaling and more gave glimpses inside their at-home and on-the-go celebrations before the clock struck midnight. Whether they rang in the New Year by counting down for the ball to drop or by simply chilling on the couch, these stars are clearly feeling 2022.

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston wrote on Instagram that she was certainly "#feeling22" by sharing a polaroid photo with her new love, John Hersey. "NYE looked a little different this year," she captioned the pic, "so here is a picture of us dressing up together for the first time. 2021 - thanks for the memories! #2022 - we can't wait to meet ya! And the best year yet begins..right now."

photos
Count Down the Best New Year’s Eve Sitcom Moments in TV History

Take a look at how these A-listers celebrated New Year's Eve 2021 and New Year's Day 2022! 

Instagram
Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Katie shared the first pic of herself and John "dressing up together."

sarahhyland / Instagram
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Wedding bells might finally be coming for these two. "2022: The one where they finally get married," Sarah joked.

dualipa / Instagram
Dua Lipa

The singer has been enjoying time in St Barths this holiday season.

joeyking / Instagram
Joey King

"Happy f--king new year," the Kissing Booth star said, to which Ashley Green replied, "Same."

oliviaculpo / Instagram
Olivia Culpo⋅and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia noted, "3 years of NYE kisses with you," adding that "time flies" with the NFL star.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney toasted to 2022 in a silver ensemble and icy dice toy.

torispelling / Instagram
Tori Spelling

"The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies," Tori explained on Instagram of her stay at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in California. She added, "My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"

parishilton / Instagram
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris and her hubby rang in the New Year in the Maldives. "Celebrating the New Year in Paradise with my love!" she wrote. "So excited going in to 2022 as Husband and Wife!"

kimkardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder wrote, "Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health!"

Instagram
Olivia Jade

Olivia had a hilarious message while saying goodbye to 2021.

Instagram
Demi Lovato

Demi was cozy in flannel, writing, "I might even stay up till midnight." 

Instagram
Amelia Gray

Amelia celebrated with a wild photo montage with friends.

Instagram
Halsey

"Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends," wrote the musician, who stunned in a little black dress.

Instagram
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The couple spent NYE in London, where they watched the musical Cabaret on the West End. "It was wonderful and the venue was gorgeous," Chrissy wrote. "now horizontal on the couch looking forward to beautiful things in 2022."

Instagram
Lea Michele

Lea had a "parents night away" for NYE.

Instagram
Kyle Richards

Kyle celebrated with friends Ashlee Simpson, Teddi Mellencamp, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lital Aschkenasy and Chrissy Kurtz. "Bringing in the new year," she wrote, "Such a special night."

Instagram
Giannina Gibelli

The Love Is Blind star donned a white silky dress and long black gloves for NYE.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Happy New Years to fellow party animals ONLY," she wrote.

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin posed in a sparkling dress and strappy heels for the holiday.

Instagram
Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies star posted a pic of herself in a tiara, as she should.

Instagram
Busy Philipps

The Girls5eva actress shared, "Happy. New. Year. To. You."

Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter

The singer marked the end of 2021 with a pic from bed, captioning it, "good night 2021 sleep tight." 

 

