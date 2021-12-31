Robert Redford Honors "Crush" Betty White in Heartwarming Tribute

Watch : Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

Betty White was beloved by all, including her "crush" Robert Redford.

Following the actress' death at the age of 99, Robert said in a statement to E! News, "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me."

He then added: "I had a crush on her too!"

The Golden Girls star recently expressed admiration for the Hollywood star in a Dec. 28 interview with People, saying, "I've heard Ryan [Reynolds] can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One."

Robert didn't reply at the time, but Betty's The Proposal co-star did, joking on Twitter, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Of course, Betty and Robert have a history—kind of. Back when Betty played Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she made a reference to the star of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the episode "Chuckles Bites the Dust," as reported by Thrillist.