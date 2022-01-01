Inside Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Holiday Getaway With His Kids

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are wave-ing goodbye to 2021!
The actress and Coldplay artist were photographed on the beaches of Tulum, Mex. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. They were joined by Chris and Gwyneth Paltrow's son, Moses Martin, who was spotted swimming in the ocean with his dad. An insider confirmed Apple Martin also made the trip
A source told E! News that the couple decided to travel south of the border to ring in the New Year with Moses and a group of friends. "They spent most of their time at the beach swimming, relaxing and hanging out. Chris and Moses headed to the beach every day and had a blast," the source shared, adding that the father-son duo "were very playful together, splashing each other in the water and tackling each other on the sand."
And it seems Moses may have a future in acting, as the insider saw the teen "throwing play punches and watching as Chris fell backwards in the water."
According to the source, Dakota even joined in on the action, with the insider describing how she "got splashed but she didn't seem to mind."
And when Dakota wasn't being splashed, the source said she tanned on the beach or walked by the water.
"They were having a ball just being together. Chris was charming everyone and making them laugh," the source said. "They were always laughing and having light hearted fun."
Their day on the beach was just one of the few occasions that people have seen the couple in their natural element. As Dakota recently explained in an interview with Elle U.K., she and Chris prefer to hang out in the comfort of their home.
"We've been together for quite a while," the actress shared. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
