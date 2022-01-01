Breaking

Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99
Inside Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Holiday Getaway With His Kids

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson took 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses on a vacation in Mexico to close out 2021. See the couple frolick on the beach here!

By Cydney Contreras Jan 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are wave-ing goodbye to 2021!

The actress and Coldplay artist were photographed on the beaches of Tulum, Mex. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. They were joined by Chris and Gwyneth Paltrow's son, Moses Martin, who was spotted swimming in the ocean with his dad. An insider confirmed Apple Martin also made the trip

A source told E! News that the couple decided to travel south of the border to ring in the New Year with Moses and a group of friends. "They spent most of their time at the beach swimming, relaxing and hanging out. Chris and Moses headed to the beach every day and had a blast," the source shared, adding that the father-son duo "were very playful together, splashing each other in the water and tackling each other on the sand."

And it seems Moses may have a future in acting, as the insider saw the teen "throwing play punches and watching as Chris fell backwards in the water."

According to the source, Dakota even joined in on the action, with the insider describing how she "got splashed but she didn't seem to mind."

Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

And when Dakota wasn't being splashed, the source said she tanned on the beach or walked by the water.

"They were having a ball just being together. Chris was charming everyone and making them laugh," the source said. "They were always laughing and having light hearted fun."

Their day on the beach was just one of the few occasions that people have seen the couple in their natural element. As Dakota recently explained in an interview with Elle U.K., she and Chris prefer to hang out in the comfort of their home.

"We've been together for quite a while," the actress shared. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

To see a photo of Dakota and Chris on the beach, as well as other occasions, check out the gallery below!

BACKGRID
November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

BACKGRID
January 2018

It's all in the body language. While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off matching infinity tattoos

TJ / BACKGRID
September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

Getty Images
February 2020

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Swoon! 

NGRE / BACKGRID
March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

BACKGRID
July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

MEGA
October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

Backgrid
December 2021

For New Year's Eve, the couple took Chris' son Moses and daughter Apple on a trip to Mexico, where they enjoyed the warm waters.

