Betty White Shared Her Best Tips For Living a Good Life in Final Interview

Watch : Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, Dec. 31, mere weeks before she would've turned 100.

Ahead of the milestone birthday on Jan. 17, she spoke to People magazine in an interview, published Dec. 28, about her storied life, sharing the biggest piece of advice to anyone wanting to live as long as she has: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

Of course, the Golden Girls star was only kidding, but her ability to joke about the topic is a part of her approach to life. Betty told the magazine that "having a sense of humor" has helped her in her 99 years on this earth, saying that she's found happiness by "looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside."

As she put it, "I always find the positive," later adding, "[it] takes up too much energy being negative."

Other than that, Betty said that she'd advise people, "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others—not that I would—but you cannot lie to yourself."