Betty White Dead at 99: Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Mourn Beloved Actress

Watch : Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

Following the news of the passing of Betty White, scores of the actress' former co-stars and other celebs took to social media to thank her for being a friend.

The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore and Hot in Cleveland star, one of the most beloved American actresses of all time, died at her Los Angeles home at age 99 on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, just a little over two weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband and TV host Allen Ludden, who passed away from stomach cancer in 1981.

While publicly mourning White, some celebs recalled heartwarming personal memories about the actress. Here are some celebrity tributes to the star:

Ryan Reynolds, who starred with White in the 2009 movie The Proposal, wrote on Instagram, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."