Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99

Hollywood icon Betty White has died, just days before her 100th birthday.

The legendary actress, who delighted fans as Rose Nylund on seven seasons of The Golden Girls, passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 31.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas confirmed to NBC News. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

While authorities could not confirm her identity at this time, LAPD told E! News they responded to a death investigation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning. "We're currently there at scene and there is no foul play," authorities said. "It seems like just a natural death investigation."