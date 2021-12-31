See Kourtney Kardashian's Family Christmas Portrait With Travis Barker and Their Kids

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Close to Her Heart With New Bling

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling the love this holiday season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a look at how she and Travis spent Christmas Eve with new photos of their blended family. In the portraits, Kourtney sits with Atiana de la Hoya, Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick, while Travis and son Landon Barker pose behind the ladies.

"'Twas the night before Christmas," she captioned the carousel.

Another picture shows Kourtney posing in front of a Christmas tree with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. And in one adorable shot, Penelope and Travis appear to be playing a game near grandma MJ.

Even Santa joined in on the fun! Kourtney took a picture with Ol' Saint Nick, sitting on his lap and giving the camera her best smile.

Travis commented on the pics, "Everyday is Christmas with all of you," to which Kourtney replied, "we are so blessed."

The Blink-182 drummer's daughters also chimed in, with Alabama expressing love for Travis and Kourt and Atiana commenting, "cutest."