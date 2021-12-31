Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Shares Details From Preliminary Coroner's Report Days After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

New details have emerged about Jean-Marc Vallée's passing, days after his sudden death.

The beloved filmmaker, who directed Wild and Dallas Buyers Club, as well as the first season of Big Little Lies, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Dec. 25 at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his rep previously confirmed. Now, Vallée's family is sharing what they've learned after receiving a preliminary coroner's report.

In a statement obtained by E! News, the family explained that while the report "could not establish an exact cause" of Vallée's death, it does confirm that his passing "was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease." It's also noted that further in-depth analyses are underway.

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," Vallée's sons Alex and Emile shared. "He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."