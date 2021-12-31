Kris Jenner's Top 2021 Photos Include Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement and More Sweet Family Moments

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner's UNFORGETTABLE Moments

Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to 2021.

On New Year's Eve, the Kardashain-Jenner matriarch looked back on 2021 in a thoughtful Instagram message, while also sharing a look at her top nine photos of the year, which includes a glimpse of Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

"As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," she reflected. "It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids' birthdays, my grandkids' birthdays, Mother's Day, and of course an engagement!"

Kris continued, "I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives."

The momager wrote that she's feeling grateful for the small moments, like saying "goodnight to loved ones."