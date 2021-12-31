Kris Jenner Reflects on "Challenges" Her Family Faced in New Year's Eve Message

Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to 2021.
On New Year's Eve, the Kardashain-Jenner matriarch looked back on 2021 in a thoughtful Instagram message, while also sharing a look at her top nine photos of the year, which includes a glimpse of Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.
"As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," she reflected. "It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids' birthdays, my grandkids' birthdays, Mother's Day, and of course an engagement!"
Kris continued, "I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives."
The momager wrote that she's feeling grateful for the small moments, like saying "goodnight to loved ones."
"This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do, but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs," she said, before thanking the Kar-Jenner fans that have supported the family. "You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022!"
Kris isn't the only reality star feeling reflective ahead of 2022. Khloe Kardashian re-posted La La Anthony's Instagram Story photo, which read, "People showed you who they were this year. Don't go into 2022 confused."
She went on to post another quote about keeping your head high in the face of adversity: "There's going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder. But don't you go and become someone that your [sic] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten that crown and keep it moving."
Though Khloe has seemingly had difficult moments this year, she has leaned on Kris and daughter True Thompson.
On Thurdsay, Dec. 30, Khloe shared a video of True striking a pose in front of a Christmas tree. The Good American co-founder gave her directions, proving that she's learned a thing or two from Kris.
