See Alex Pettyfer's NSFW Anniversary Post to Toni Garrn

Alex Pettyfer is really feeling the love.
The I Am Number Four actor celebrated four years with wife Toni Garrn with an Instagram tribute on Thursday, Dec. 30.
He shared a gallery of romantic photos of the pair, which showed the couple kissing in front of a sunset and enjoying a shower together—topless.
"Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend," Alex wrote. "Let's hope 2022 let's us all enjoy some magical adventures together, these pictures being my ‘22 inspiration."
Some fans gravitated toward one NSFW pic of Alex in sweatpants, which appeared to be a little too revealing. "ALEX! we can see you!" one person wrote.
Toni reposted another sweet snap in her Story, writing, "Boy this feels a decade ago." Poppy Delevingne and Patrick Schwarzenegger were among the celebs to send their love in the comment section.
The Magic Mike star, 31, and German model, 29, tied the knot in October 2020 after nearly three years of dating. After Alex shared photos of their special day, Toni wrote back, "Now you really get to call me wifey."
A source told E! News at the time that they wed at Berner Schloss palace in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany. The guest list included "just a few friends and family members" for an intimate ceremony.
A lot has changed for the duo since then. Just five months ago, Toni gave birth to their first baby, a daughter named Luca Malaika.
"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week," Toni wrote on social media in July, when announcing the addition to their family. "She immediately stole our hearts forever."
She has said that she enjoyed her pregnancy, telling Vogue Germany, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."