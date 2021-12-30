See Alex Pettyfer's NSFW Anniversary Post to Toni Garrn

Watch : Rihanna's Botched Wax, Kinky Keanu & "Finding Magic Mike"

Alex Pettyfer is really feeling the love.

The I Am Number Four actor celebrated four years with wife Toni Garrn with an Instagram tribute on Thursday, Dec. 30.

He shared a gallery of romantic photos of the pair, which showed the couple kissing in front of a sunset and enjoying a shower together—topless.

"Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend," Alex wrote. "Let's hope 2022 let's us all enjoy some magical adventures together, these pictures being my ‘22 inspiration."

Some fans gravitated toward one NSFW pic of Alex in sweatpants, which appeared to be a little too revealing. "ALEX! we can see you!" one person wrote.

Toni reposted another sweet snap in her Story, writing, "Boy this feels a decade ago." Poppy Delevingne and Patrick Schwarzenegger were among the celebs to send their love in the comment section.

The Magic Mike star, 31, and German model, 29, tied the knot in October 2020 after nearly three years of dating. After Alex shared photos of their special day, Toni wrote back, "Now you really get to call me wifey."