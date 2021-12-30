George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

Looks like even George R. R. Martin is bending the knee to HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones show, revealed that he has seen a rough cut of HBO's House of the Dragon. Martin made this announcement after learning that the upcoming show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDB.
"I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth," he wrote on his website. "Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)."
Of course, it isn't just his knowledge of the Seven Kingdoms that has him in the know, as he also shared, "Mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."
As he continued, Martin made sure to praise the cast, which includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn and Steve Toussaint.
"Most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors," he noted. "But I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling)."
House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and dives into the world of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) forefathers. Curious for a peek at the highly anticipated prequel? Scroll through the gallery below
House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2022.