George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

Looks like even George R. R. Martin is bending the knee to HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones show, revealed that he has seen a rough cut of HBO's House of the Dragon. Martin made this announcement after learning that the upcoming show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDB.

"I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth," he wrote on his website. "Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)."

Of course, it isn't just his knowledge of the Seven Kingdoms that has him in the know, as he also shared, "Mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."