George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

It seems that House of the Dragon is George R. R. Martin approved! Read his review for the Game of Thrones prequel series here.

Looks like even George R. R. Martin is bending the knee to HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones show, revealed that he has seen a rough cut of HBO's House of the Dragon. Martin made this announcement after learning that the upcoming show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDB.

"I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth," he wrote on his website. "Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)."

Of course, it isn't just his knowledge of the Seven Kingdoms that has him in the know, as he also shared, "Mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

As he continued, Martin made sure to praise the cast, which includes Matt SmithEve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn and Steve Toussaint

"Most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors," he noted. "But I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling)."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and dives into the world of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) forefathers. Curious for a peek at the highly anticipated prequel? Scroll through the gallery below

Helen Sloan/HBO
House of the Dragon Is Announced

In May 2019, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run. That fall, the network announced it was developing a prequelHouse of the Dragon, focusing on Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors. HBO ordered 10 episodes of the new show, and production began in April 2021.

HBO
Concept Art

Concept art for House of the Dragon was released in December 2020.

HBO
More Concept Art

The dragons in House of the Dragon are just as majestic as the ones in Game of Thrones.

Ollie Upton/HBO
Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

The eldest child of King Viserys appears with her uncle and the monarch's younger brother.

Rhaenyra is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. HBO states, "Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man."

As the younger brother to King Viserys, the fifth Targaryen king to occupy the Iron Throne, Daemon is heir to the throne. "A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon," HBO states. "But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…"

Ollie Upton/HBO
Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

...aka the Sea Snake. HBO describes his character as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros," saying that he "built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Ollie Upton/HBO
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

Alicent Hightower appears with her father, Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Alicent is described as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep and "possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

According to HBO, Otto "loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother," Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, "and his position as heir to the throne."

Show Logo

The official logo for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2022.

