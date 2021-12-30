Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46.

The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party.

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," bandmates and All New Mickey Mouse Club alumni Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Their message continued, "Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini's family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini's mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years."