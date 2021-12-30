Sam Heughan Just Learned That Pal Tom Ellis Auditioned for an Outlander Bad Guy

Watch : Exclusive: "Outlander" Deleted Scene

This Outlander fun fact will have you saying "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ!"

For a chat with Square Mile, Outlander star Sam Heughan was interviewed by his close friend Tom Ellis. However, during the Q&A, Ellis, who is best known for playing the titular role in Lucifer, revealed that he was almost Heughan's co-star.

"I'm going to let you into a little secret," he said. "I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies' part, 'Black Jack' Randall."

That means if Ellis landed the part, he would've been Heughan's character's biggest on-screen rival. For those who need a refresher, Black Jack is the descendant of Claire's husband Frank, and he just so happened to be the wicked Captain that terrorized Claire and Jamie for three seasons. He infamously raped Jamie in season one of the period drama.

So it isn't surprising that Heughan had quite the reaction to this surprising tidbit, commenting, "Firstly, dude, I'm not sure how I'd have felt having you, I don't know, assault me shall we say."