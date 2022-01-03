Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough's Guide to Achieving Your New Year's Goals

E!: You're both so busy. What are some tips for staying on top of your goals for the new year and everything else you already have going on?

JH: I think it's about finding goals that are attainable. I think sometimes we go so far, like 'I'm gonna lose 50 pounds in two months.' And that's just not possible. It's easier to reach your goals when you try to do it in a sustainable way. Creating goals that are achievable is the way to go because you can really celebrate your victories daily versus something that feels like it's impossible to reach.

Setting goals is about connecting to what you want to feel and the emotion that you're wanting to experience rather than the actual thing you're achieving. A lot of people talk about health and wellness. So if I want to get healthy, instead of saying 'I want to get healthy,' ask yourself about the feeling you want to experience by being healthy. Specifically, you may want to feel energized or feel light, or just have less brain fog and feel clear headed. I believe that connecting with those feelings you'll get from reaching your goals instead of just solely focusing on something you want to do is the big difference in setting and achieving your goals.

ND: Another big one is surrounding yourself with good people and people that you want to succeed with, people that stimulate you, and people that will push you to make sure that you are reaching your goals. They say that the first five people that you're the closest with are a reflection of you. And if you're surrounding yourself around people that are unmotivated and lazy, who aren't goal oriented, it'll be really hard for you to stay on track as well. That's why a big priority for me is hanging with Julianne.

JH: Proximity is power. Ask yourself "Who do you want to be?" Surround yourself with those people. And, of course, I'm very lucky that I get to hang out with Nina too.