Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough's Guide to Achieving Your New Year's Goals

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Fresh Vine Wine is Nina and Julianne's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe it's the first Monday of 2022? Get a jumpstart on the new year by setting some thoughtful goal and getting into a positive mindset. Make sure that you have the tools and strategy to stick with your plans this time around. Instead of making resolutions that are temporary, set attainable goals and make them happen. Sure, that may seem like one of those "easier said than done" things, but that doesn't have to be the case.
Just let Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough talk you through this. As our New Year's Guest Editors, they've shared a wide variety of insights with our readers. So far, they discussed their company Fresh Vine Wine going public, their fashion recommendations for a special event, and their tips to host a small, safe gathering. Our guest editor series concludes with goal setting for 2022. The best friends shared their hopes for the new year and their insights on how we can all make the most of the new year.
E!: What are your goals for 2022?
JH: Oh my goodness. I have a bunch. I usually set goals two or three weeks in advance. I have one-year goals. I have like six-month goals. I have three-year goals and five-year goals. I've done a lot of work over the last three or four years on developing my companies. Whether it's Fresh Vine or Kinrgy or Canary House Productions, I've been in development mode and haven't really been in artist/performer mode. For this next year, I've got a few projects that I'm working on that are hopefully going to be more about performing and sharing. These projects are more in the acting, singing, dancing vein, so I'm really excited about that. It's been a few years since I've sort of taken that role on. It's where my heart is, my own self expression. I'm really missing that self-expression. So, that's a big goal of mine for this next year to just do a little bit more that.
ND: Aside from traveling, continuing to grow Fresh Vine in as many states as many countries and households as possible because we love it so much and we want to share it with the rest of the world. We are already in a lot of states, but we want to take it to Whole Foods and Target in addition to other retailers. We just want to keep growing and growing.
Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon
The Cabernet Sauvignon should be your go-to holiday sip. It's ruby in color with an expressive flavor with hints of blackberry pie, dark cherry, spice box, and a bit of mint. This medium-bodied wine is concentrated with flavors of boysenberry, blackberry, and baker's chocolate.
All of the Fresh Vine blends are low in calories and sugar. A five-ounce glass has .4g sugar, 3.9g carbs, 103 calories, and 13.5% ABV.
Fresh Vine Wine Chardonnay
We love this Chardonnay for its big noseful of ripe pear, green apple, lychee, hazelnut, and toasty oak. It has background hints of tropical fruit and citrus and each sip finishes with lingering notes of pear and bright acidity.
And, of course, this is another wine you can feel great about because it's low in sugar and calories and high in flavor. A five-ounce glass has .1g sugar, 2.8g carbs, 98 calories, and 13.5% ABV.
E!: A lot of us focus on health and fitness going into a new year. What are some items we may need to help jumpstart those goals?
ND: Well, no matter where I go or where I am I always bring workout clothes. There are so many great athleisure brands now, like Alo, that you can wear it just in life and you can also wear it to workout and you feel cute. When you feel cute, you want to work out.
JH: I love Lululemon. I love all of the things. It's so funny, when I was 19 I had this idea about fashionable activewear that you could just wear all the time and then five years later "athleisure" because an actually word in the dictionary. That was the concept I had in my head this whole time. I just love that you can wear these clothes all day long.
Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra, High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging, Sprinter Jacket & District Trucker Hat
These high-waisted leggings are perfect for your next yoga session. They're made from incredibly soft, moisture-wicking fabric. They pair perfectly with the Airlift Intrigue Bra, which is just what you need for light, everyday support. The Sprinter Jacket is the lightweight performance layer to wear for an outdoor workout. And if you really want to go all out with the Alo, top it all off with this logo hat.
Lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5' & AirWrap Modal Pullover Hoodie
These shorts are specifically designed for running, made from a lightweight, swift fabric with sweat-wicking properties and four-way stretch. The Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Shorts have a little extra room so you can take big strides and move freely. This comfortable hoodie feels cool and smooth next to the skin. It dries quickly so you can continue your cool-down after your workout.
E!: Aside from some high-quality workout clothes, are there some other inexpensive items we can use to help us stick with our fitness goals?
ND: Definitely resistance bands. You can take them anywhere and they take up no space in your suitcase. You could do a little circuit outside or in your hotel room or at your home. Anywhere. I love resistance bands.
JH: Resistance bands are great too because they're cheap. It's an affordable way to stick with your routine. I would encourage people when they travel to get outside. That's my first thing. I think it's important to recognize that even if you're somewhere and you don't have anything, like weights, you have your body and your probably have a computer or a phone. We're living in a time where we have so much access to everything. It's about finding what works for you.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag, Set of 5
This set is great for everyday use and for travel since they come with a matching travel bag. The bands are color-coded with five different resistance levels. These are superior quality and great to workout so many different muscle groups. They even comes with an instruction booklet for anyone in need of a bit of guidance.
This set is in various shades of pink, but there are other options to choose from, with a purple set and another in assorted, primary colors. The bestseller has 73,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
E!: You're both so busy. What are some tips for staying on top of your goals for the new year and everything else you already have going on?
JH: I think it's about finding goals that are attainable. I think sometimes we go so far, like 'I'm gonna lose 50 pounds in two months.' And that's just not possible. It's easier to reach your goals when you try to do it in a sustainable way. Creating goals that are achievable is the way to go because you can really celebrate your victories daily versus something that feels like it's impossible to reach.
Setting goals is about connecting to what you want to feel and the emotion that you're wanting to experience rather than the actual thing you're achieving. A lot of people talk about health and wellness. So if I want to get healthy, instead of saying 'I want to get healthy,' ask yourself about the feeling you want to experience by being healthy. Specifically, you may want to feel energized or feel light, or just have less brain fog and feel clear headed. I believe that connecting with those feelings you'll get from reaching your goals instead of just solely focusing on something you want to do is the big difference in setting and achieving your goals.
ND: Another big one is surrounding yourself with good people and people that you want to succeed with, people that stimulate you, and people that will push you to make sure that you are reaching your goals. They say that the first five people that you're the closest with are a reflection of you. And if you're surrounding yourself around people that are unmotivated and lazy, who aren't goal oriented, it'll be really hard for you to stay on track as well. That's why a big priority for me is hanging with Julianne.
JH: Proximity is power. Ask yourself "Who do you want to be?" Surround yourself with those people. And, of course, I'm very lucky that I get to hang out with Nina too.
—Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 at 4 AM PT.