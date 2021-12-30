Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
"I'm at my kids' school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms," he explained in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. "I'm working late and it's raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked, so I'm stuck in my car waiting to get out."
Brian added, "Um, help!"
Fortunately, someone did hear Brian's plea for help. An hour after posting his video, the 48-year-old actor shared an update with fans to say that he was no longer stuck.
Alongside three laughing emojis, he wrote in a separate post, "I'm home!!"
The Anger Management star shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, with ex Megan Fox. He is also dad to son Kassius, 19, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.
In July, a source told E! News that Brian and Megan, who split in late 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage, have a "much more peaceful co-parenting relationship" now that things "calmed down."
"Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on," the insider noted. "They are all adjusting to this situation well."
Since the breakup, Brian has found love with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Meanwhile, Megan, 35, is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.
According to the source, the former couple's kids "like spending time with both parents and their significant others."
The insider added, "Everyone is doing a lot better."